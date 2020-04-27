HBO Max to be Available on Apple Gadgets at Launch

AT&T said that HBO Max will be available on Apple devices when it launches May 27.

HBO Max will be fully integrated with the Apple TV app on iPhones, iPads, iPod touches and Apple TV.

“As we prepare for the launch of HBO Max, our focus remains on making it as widely available as possible for customers seeking out this best-in-class streaming experience,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. “The availability to HBO Max across Apple devices is a great addition to our distribution offering and will provide seamless access for millions of customers.”

AT&T previously announced distribution deals for HBO Max with Charter and YouTube TV, in addition to AT&T’s own pay-TV services. It’s priced at $14.99 per month.

At launch, customers will be able to access HBO Max on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Customers with second and third generation Apple TV models can stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV with AirPlay. Existing HBO NOW customers who are billed through the App Store and HBO subscribers through Apple TV channels can log in and access the HBO Max app at no additional charge. New HBO Max customers will be able to subscribe directly in the app using in-app purchase.

Also HBO Max will be fully integrated with the Apple TV app, so subscribers can enjoy a seamless watching experience across Apple devices, find HBO Max content easily in the Watch Now section and a dedicated HBO Max room, add shows and movies to Up Next to ensure they never miss a new episode, and search for HBO Max series and movies using Siri and universal search.