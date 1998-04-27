Harmonic Debuts New Video Multiplexer

Harmonic Lightwaves Inc. will use next week's National

Show in Atlanta to debut the newest in its line of digital-headend products: a

digital-video multiplexer.

Dubbed the "MMX8000," the new multiplexer was

designed as a slide-in card that fits into Harmonic's "TRANsend" line, said

Patrick Harshman, product manager for the manufacturer's digital-systems division.

The multiplexer works by plucking MPEG-2 digital-video

streams from a variety of inputs -- like satellites, servers and DS-3 interfaces -- then

pulling them together and multiplexing them for delivery to cable or wireless cable

customers.

Not designed as a statistical multiplexer, or

"grooming" device, such as what companies like Imedia Corp. are selling, the

MMX8000 is simply a way for cable operators to manage a variety of digital-video inputs

that they want to send along to customers, Harshman said.

"It can insert new things" into a digital bit

stream -- like locally generated content and local advertisements -- "but it

doesn't reoptimize the bits," he explained.

Multiplexers are becoming an important element in cable

headends because as digital-video services become more pervasive, operators need a way to

send along not only satellite-delivered video, but digital ads.

Harmonic's overall digital headend -- which consists

of a MPEG-2 encoder card and a transmission platform -- allows integration of up to 10

encoding and multiplexing cards, "and it eliminates the need for cumbersome external

cables," Harshman said.

Each multiplexer spits out data at a speed of 54 megabits

per second.

"In principle, at 54 mbps and with each [digital-video

stream] running at 2 mbps, you could choose 25 different transport streams," Harshman

said.

The compact size of the TRANsend platform stems from a

desire by MSOs to scale up slowly and to not have to buy more equipment than they need

when getting started with digital video.