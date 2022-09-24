Half-Million Puerto Rico Subs Still Out in Fiona's Wake

Over half a million cable and wireline subs are still without service in areas of Puerto Rico hit hardest by Hurricane Fiona, according to the FCC's voluntary Disaster Information

Reporting System (DIRS) as of noon Saturday (Sept. 24).

But that 560,295 sub outage figure was down from 650,185 the day before and almost cut in half from the initial million-plus outages .

No TV stations were reported to be out of service, though 5 FMs and 2 AMs were not operating.

The FCC said it would take various actions to help providers during the aftermath, including possibly granting special temporary authority to operate or issuing waivers, extending regulatory filing deadlines, and extending the regulatory fee deadline by a couple of days to Sept. 30.

On Sept. 21, President Biden declared Puerto Rico a major disaster area, which means local businesses sustaining losses in affected areas can apply for aid.