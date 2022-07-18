House GOP Push President Biden for FCC Inspector General Nominee

House Republicans may be pushing back on President Joe Biden's nominee for a third FCC Democrat, but they are pushing the President to nominate an Inspector General for the agency as it hands out billions of dollars in broadband subsidy funding under Biden.

That came in a letter to the President signed by Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), House Energy & Commerce Committee ranking member; Robert Latta (R-Ohio), House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology ranking member; and Bill Johnson (R-Ohio).

The RAY BAUM's Act of 2018 made the FCC IG a presidential appointee, which means the Senate has to sign off on the pick. But they say that since then the presidential appointed position has remained vacant. The current un-appointed IG remains in place, but they point out that has been for over a year and a half.

Also: GOP Slams FCC Over EBB Subsidy Abuse

They noted that the current IG -- David Hunt -- issued an advisory about fraud and abuse in broadband subsidy programs, but given the "unprecedented" funding involved they want a nomination to the post expedited.

Back in March, Hunt put out an advisory to users and providers of the FCC's Lifeline, Emergency Broadband Benefit and Affordable Connectivity Program subsidies of "improper and abusive enrollment practices that are part of some providers’ online enrollment processes."

Republicans have long questioned the independence of the FCC IG. ■