GOP Pair Calls for House Access to Newsmax TV

A pair of Republican House members are fighting back after their Democratic colleagues suggested program distributors should rethink carriage of Fox News, OANN and Newsmax TV.

That is according to a letter from Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and and Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) to Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), chair of the House Administration Committee, which oversees the logistical workings of the House, including its internal TV system.

They want the House's internal TV system to continue carrying Fox and OANN, and to add Newsmax to the lineup.

Two weeks ago, California Democratic Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney wrote to a dozen cable, satellite and streaming companies calling on them to better combat disinformation — which they principally identified as Fox News Channel, Newsmax and One America News Network (OANN) — and grilling them on what they planned to do about it and why they were still carrying them, if they were (which they were).

"Cancel culture—the phenomenon of silencing free speech because of opposition to the views expressed—is a dangerous trend sweeping the nation and threatening the fundamental rights of Americans," Reps. Jordan and Davis wrote Tuesday (March 9). "Recently, two of our Democrat colleagues pressured a dozen television providers to cancel Fox News, One America News Network (OANN), and Newsmax.

"The House of Representatives can fight back against cancel culture by ensuring that Members and staff have access to these targeted news networks on the House’s internal television system. We therefore ask you, as chair of the committee responsible for internal House operations, to reject cancel culture and ensure that the House’s television system carries Fox News, OANN, and Newsmax."

Fearing Democrats may want to keep those channels, which they have accused of promoting the Jan. 6 insurrection, out of the House, Reps. Jordan and Davis told Lofgren: "Republicans have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to convene a hearing to examine the dangers of cancel culture. As we wait for Chairman Nadler’s response, the House Administration Committee can do its part by rejecting any effort to cancel news channels available to Members and staff."

They say adding Newsmax would demonstrate the House's commitment to rejecting "cancel culture."