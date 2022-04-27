Geoffrey Starks' Chief of Staff William Davenport Exiting FCC

William Davenport, chief of staff and senior legal advisor to FCC commissioner Geoffrey Starks, is leaving the commission at the end of this month after three years as a top staffer to Starks.

No permanent replacement has been named, but Austin Bonner, Starks' legal advisor for media and consumer protection, will be acting chief of staff.

Georgios Leris will be acting legal advisor for wireless and international issues, but only through the next public meeting, which is in May. At that time, Shiva Goel will join Starks' team as permanent legal advisor on those issues.

Leris is currently associate chief in the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau's Competiton and Infrastructure Division.

Goel comes to the FCC from law firm Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis, where he worked on wireless issues and space policy. ■