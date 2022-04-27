Geoffrey Starks' Chief of Staff William Davenport Exiting FCC
By John Eggerton published
Austin Bonner will assume duties on interim basis
William Davenport, chief of staff and senior legal advisor to FCC commissioner Geoffrey Starks, is leaving the commission at the end of this month after three years as a top staffer to Starks.
No permanent replacement has been named, but Austin Bonner, Starks' legal advisor for media and consumer protection, will be acting chief of staff.
Georgios Leris will be acting legal advisor for wireless and international issues, but only through the next public meeting, which is in May. At that time, Shiva Goel will join Starks' team as permanent legal advisor on those issues.
Leris is currently associate chief in the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau's Competiton and Infrastructure Division.
Goel comes to the FCC from law firm Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis, where he worked on wireless issues and space policy. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.