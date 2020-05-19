Fubo Sports Network Launches on Pluto TV

Fubo Sports Network has added ViacomCBS-owned AVOD platform Pluto TV to its distribution.

The 24/7 sports channel, launched last year by virtual pay TV company fubo TV prior to its merger with FaceBank Group, already touts distribution on the fubo TV vMVP:D service, The Roku Channel and Xumo, as well as LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs.

FuboTV said fubo Sports Network is now available on more than 75 million devices.

“We’re excited to bring fubo Sports Network to even more sports fans through Pluto TV, the largest free streaming distributor in the country,” said Min Kim, VP of business development for fuboTV, in a statement. “Since launching fubo Sports Network less than a year ago, we’ve built a differentiated offering for a dedicated audience who tune in for live games, original sports programming, sports docs and movies. We look forward to bringing Pluto TV fans 24/7 sports coverage on and off the field with a unique point of view.”

“In challenging times like these, with many live sporting events on hold, our current channel lineup featuring classic live sporting events, news, documentaries/series and sports-themed movies, have proven to be a great alternative for fans in search of what to watch,” states Amy Kuessner, Pluto TV’s senior VP of content strategy and global partnerships. “We are incredibly excited to welcome fubo Sports Network to Pluto TV as it brings even greater dimension.”