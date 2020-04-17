FTC Warns COVID-19 Product Marketers

The Federal Trade Commission this week sent a new round of letters telling companies to stop making unsubstantiated claims that their products treat or prevent COVID-19.

Those products ranged from intravenous vitamin C drips to “Sonic Silicone Face Brushes."

The latter claimed, for example, that it was able to "fight off coronavirus" by "ramping up" a beauty and cleansing regimen for clean hands and face, according to the FTC.

Some of the products have been hawked online (Facebook, Instagram), while others have been sold in clinics.

The FTC sent 10 letters to 1) Bioenergy Wellness Miami, 2) Face Vital LLC, 3) LightAir International AB, 4) MedQuick Labs LLC, 5) New Performance Nutrition, 6) PuraTHRIVE LLC, 7) Resurgence Medical Spa, LLC, 8) Rocky Mountain IV Medics, 9) Suki Distribution Pte. Ltd., and 10) Vita Activate.

It's message: Stop the unsubstantiated claims or the FTC may go to court to enjoin the sales and order refunds.

“It’s shameful to take advantage of people by claiming that a product prevents, treats, or cures COVID-19,” said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement. “We’re seeing these false claims for all sorts of products, but anyone who makes them simply has no proof and is likely just after your money.”