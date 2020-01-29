FTC Announces New Merger Value Threshold

The FCC has raised the value threshold past which a merger must be submitted to the Federal Trade Commission/Justice Department for a Hart Scott Rodino (HSR) antitrust review.

The standard had been deals valued at over $90 million. The new threshold is $94 million.

The FTC revises the figure annually based on the gross national product (GNP).

The new threshold will not become effective until 30 days after the change is published in the Federal Register.