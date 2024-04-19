Freeze Frame: Cable Hall of Fame 2024 (Photo Gallery)
Images from the induction ceremony held April 18 at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom
The Syndeo Institute at the Cable Center honored the 2024 class of Cable Hall of Fame inductees on April 18 at a gala event at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom. Also recognized was this year’s recipient of the Bresnan Award for Ethics in Business, Geraldine Laybourne, the former Nickelodeon chief, Disney-ABC Cable Networks president and Oxygen Media co-founder. For photos from the festivities, please click on the gallery below.
At the 2024 Cable Hall of Fame ceremony (l. to r): Michael Willner, chairman, Syndeo Institute; Diane Christman, president and CEO, Syndeo Institute, inductee Liz Claman; Bresnan Ethics in Business Award honoree Geraldine Laybourne, and inductees Bonnie Hammer, Steven A. White, Yvette Kanouff, Larry E. Romrell and Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard.
(From l.): John Chambers, former executive chairman and CEO, Cisco Systems; Hall of Fame honoree Yvette Kanouff, partner, JC2 Ventures, and Patty Jo Boyers, president, CEO and co-founder of Boycom Vision and chair of ACA Connects.
(From l.): Chris McCumber, former president, USA Network; Liz Mahaffey, former EVP, consumer insights, NBCUniversal; Cheryl Rosenbloom, EVP of global HR, NBCUniversal News Group; inductee Bonnie Hammer, vice chairman, NBCUniversal; Christy Shibata, CFO, cable entertainment, NBCUniversal; and Cory Shields, former EVP, communications, NBCU Cable Entertaiment.
Lou Borelli (l.), CEO, NCTC, and Michael Willner, chairman and CEO, Penthera Partners.
Inductee Yvette Kanouff (l.), partner, JC2 Ventures, with Nomi Bergman, president, Advance/Newhouse.
(From l.): Diane Christman, president and CEO, Syndeo Institute at the Cable Center; Nomi Bergman, president, Advance/Newhouse; inductee Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard, founder and board member, YAS Foundation; and Doug Holloway, president, Homewood Media.
Pat Esser (l.), former president, Cox Communications, with inductee Liz Claman, anchor, Fox Business Network.
(From l.): Doug Holloway, president, Homewood Media; inductee Bonnie Hammer, vice chair, NBCUniversal; and Kay Koplovitz, founder of USA Network.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.