Free State Secures First Nathan Simington Speech

FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington will deliver his first speech as an FCC commissioner Feb. 16, according to the Free State Foundation, which has lined up the Republican successor to the seat of Michael O'Rielly for a February virtual address.

Simington got the unexpected nod from outgoing President Donald Trump last fall to join the Federal Communications Commission, a nomination he has told Multichannel News he was surprised to get but is clearly determined to make the most of.

Free State is a free market think tank headed by former top FCC official Randolph May.