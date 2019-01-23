Fox's Baier, Family Escape Serious Injury in Crash

Fox News anchor Bret Baier and family were battered and bruised but not seriously hurt in a traffic accident in Montana.

Baier hosted his Special Report at 6 p.m. ET as usual Tuesday (Jan. 22) and looked none the worse for the ordeal, but at the end of the show, a grateful Baier explained the close call.

He said that heading to the airport after a skiing trip with his wife and kids he hit a patch of ice. His SUV skidded into a busy intersection and was hit by a pickup, with his vehicle landing on its side. Baier said they had collectively escaped with "a concussion, 14 stitches on the chin, a jostled tooth and a sprained ankle."

Baier praised a passerby who helped them escape the SUV, the Montana emergency response personnel who took them to the hospital and the driver of the truck that had hit him, who called police and paramedics, and he read this statement, which he had tweeted after being released from the hospital:

[embed]https://twitter.com/BretBaier/status/1087482040373706752[/embed]