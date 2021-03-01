Fox News Pumps Up Podcasts

Fox News is bulking up its podcast lineup with five new offerings debuting over the next five Mondays, available free on FoxNewsPodcasts.com.

The additions to the podcast lineup start off with the weekly Ben Domenech Podcast debuting March 8 and featuring the publisher and co-founder of The Federalist.

Also Read: TV News Makes the Move to Streaming

March 15, the daily Fox on Tech debuts, hosted by Fox News Headlines 24/7 anchor Brett Larson and featuring the latest trends in tech.

In a collaboration with subscription streaming service Fox Nation, the aptly titled Fox Nation Presents podcast series debuts March 22, showcasing select content. It will kick off with anchor Shannon Bream and a behind-the-scenes look at her book, Women of the Bible (from Fox News Books). A video special on the book will also premiere that day.

Former Utah Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz will host the weekly Jason in the House: The Jason Chaffetz Podcast, launching March 29. It will focus on Washington players and issues.

Also Read: House GOP Demands FCC Denounce Attacks on Fox News

Rounding out the new additions is The Will Cain Podcast on April 5. The bi-weekly podcasts features the Fox & Friends Weekend co-host weighing in on news and sports, including interviews and commentary on the latest headlines.