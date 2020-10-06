Fox News' Chris Wallace Tests Negative for COVID-19

Fox News' Chris Wallace has tested negative for COVID-19 after moderating the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, from Cleveland.

President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus only a couple days after the debate and Wallace "sat several feet away from the president for the entirety of the 90-minute[s]," Fox said in announcing his negative test.

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts has also tested negative. He reported from home Monday (Oct. 5), having stayed their until he got the results, and said he would be back at the White House Tuesday.