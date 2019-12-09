Former Copyright Office Head Joins MPA

The Motion Picture Association has snagged a high-profile copyright expert.



Karyn Temple has joined MPA as global general counsel.



“I can think of no better person than Karyn Temple, one of the world’s leading experts on copyright, to help us advocate for our members’ global film, television and streaming businesses at this pivotal time of transformation in the industry,” said MPA chairman Charles Rivkin.



Karyn is the former Register of Copyrights, where she headed up the Copyright Office including advising all three branches of government on copyright policy and law.



Related: MPA Names Senior Director

Temple became register last March, but been acting director and register since October 2016, when she succeeded Maria Pallante atop the office in that acting capacity. Temple has been with the office as an associate register and director of policy and international affairs since 2013.



Temple's resume also includes the Justice Department, the Recording Industry Association of America and the Williams & Connolly law firm.