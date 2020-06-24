FNC Names VP, Weekend Booking

Peart

Fox News Channel has named Patricia Peart VP of weekend booking.

She manages the network's weekend breaking news coverage as well as booking guests for all weekend programming.

Peart was most recently director of weekend booking.

FNC said Peart has most recently been instrumental in steering the network through coverage of impeachment hearings, the global pandemic, the upcoming election and the current racial justice protests.

Peart joined FNC from MSNBC in 2005, where she had been a primetime producer. She was named director of weekend booking for FNC in 2016.