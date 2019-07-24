FCC's Starks Names New Advisor

FCC commissioner Geoffrey Starks has named a new advisor as the FCC works toward closing the digital divide.

Alisa Valentin comes to the Democratic commissioner's office from Public Knowledge, where she was a Communications Justice Policy fellow, concentrating on "broadband deployment and access."

"[Alisa] brings a strong background of leadership on the issue of internet inequality and, as a native of South Georgia, has personal experience with the impact of the digital divide on rural Americans, particularly in communities of color," said Starks. "I look forward to benefiting from her insights and working with her in the days ahead.”

Valentin is no stranger to the FCC. She was an intern in the office of former Democratic commissioner and chair Mignon Clyburn, the first African American woman to head the agency. Valentin was also a legislative fellow for Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.), who is active on communications diversity and access issues.