FCC's Pai: We'll Use All Legal Means to Deal with Pandemic

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said he is committed to using "every legal means at the FCC's disposal" to help the country meet the challenges of the coronavirus crisis.

That came in a blog post in which he said that internet access is one of the most valuable "non-medical" commodities.

He praised the hundreds of ISPs who have signed his Keep Americans Connected pledge, as well as those who had gone above that--also at his urging--to offer free service, lift data caps and increase speeds.

The FCC has compiled its own list of special ISP offerings during the pandemic, he pointed out.

The chairman also praised the FCC's "outstanding public servants" for their efforts, cited broadcasters for their PSA campaigns, gave his own view as a parent teleworking along with children who need educating, and highlighted the FCC's efforts to cut through red tape to keep communities connected.