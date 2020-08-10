FCC's Pai Makes Staff Changes

Starting this week there have been some staff changes in FCC chairman Ajit Pai's office, comprising two additions, three exits--though only to other parts of the commission--and an expanded role.

C. Sean Spivey is joining Pai's staff as wireless and international adviser, succeeding Aaron Goldberger, who had been detailed from the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and is heading back there.

Allison Baker has been named economic advisor.

Wireline Advisor Nirali Patel is returning to the Wireline Competition Bureau, with rural broadband advisor Preston Wise taking on an expanded role as wireline advisor.

Melissa Kirkel, who has been special counsel on wireline issues is also returning to the Wireline Competition Bureau.

“I continue to be impressed by the depth of talent we have at the FCC and the number of outstanding public servants who are willing to take on new challenges when asked to serve,” said Pai.