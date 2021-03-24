FCC's Carr Names Ben Arden Chief of Staff

Ben Arden (Image credit: FCC)

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has named Ben Arden to be his chief of staff. Arden had been a legal advisor to Carr since 2019.

Arden was previously associate chief of the Media Bureau's Video Division. Before joining the FCC in 2010, Arden was a communications attorney at Williams Mullen in D.C.

Danielle Thurman, from the Washington office of communications law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer, has joined Carr's office as legal advisor.

“I am delighted that Danielle has agreed to enter public service and join my office as a Legal Advisor,” said Carr. “Danielle brings a breadth of legal and public policy expertise to the job, and her experience in private practice will be a strong asset for the office.