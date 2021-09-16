FCC To Walk Through Tech Rip and Replace Reimbursement Program

Attention broadband network providers with ZTE or Huawei tech: The FCC is holding a webinar Sept. 27 with info on the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program.

That is the congressionally mandated and FCC-supported program for compensating smaller providers--10 million and fewer customers--for removing and replacing network tech the FCC has concluded is a potential national security threat, a list that started with ZTE and Huawei.

The webinar, which begins at 10:30 a.m. on the FCC website here, will include information on eligibility, the application process and a virtual walk-through of the online portal for filing those applications for reimbursement. There is no registration requirement for the webinar.

The Secure and Trusted Networks Act of 2019 set aside $1.9 billion for reimbursement of the cost of ripping and replacing.

Currently, the program only applies to ZTE and Huawei tech obtained "on or before June 30, 2020.

In June 2020, the FCC deemed technology provided by Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE to be security threats and blocked access to the Universal Service Fund broadband subsidies' billions to any U.S. network operator that didn’t comply with the edict to remove Huawei and ZTE tech from their networks and not to buy any more of it.