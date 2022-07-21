FCC to Investigate Frontier Outages in Arizona
By John Eggerton published
Chair Jessica Rosenworcel says if there were violations, action will be swift
The Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau has launched an investigation into June 10 broadband and telecom outages in Arizona in areas serviced by Frontier Communications.
That came in a letter from FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel to Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.), who had called for the investigation, saying the outage was “part of a persistent pattern of what can only be described as negligent behavior by Frontier toward communities in northern and eastern Arizona.”
In his letter to Rosenworcel, O’Halleran asked Rosenworcel to “consider initiating audits, a review of all outage filings and other disciplinary actions against Frontier.”
Rosenworcel told O'Halleran that she would conduct a “full and thorough” investigation. She would not comment on just how that would be conducted or what the result might be, but did add, “If our Enforcement Bureau determines that there was a violation of agency rules and law, I intend to take swift action.”
Frontier had not yet returned a request for comment. ▪️
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
