FCC, States Team Up to Police Internet Provider Conduct

The FCC and a handful of state attorneys general have created an unprecedented enforcement partnership to go after internet service providers that violate consumers’ data privacy and security.

Currently, the Federal Trade Commission has authority over broadband data privacy and security issues, but the Federal Communications Commission’s Democratic majority is in the process of bringing the internet under its regulatory authority by reclassifying broadband access as a Title II telecommunications service subject to its regulation.

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel (Image credit: FCC)

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel said the agency is formalizing the cooperation with attorneys general in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York, all Democrats, through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with each.

Under the agreements, the Democratic-headed FCC and the Democratic AGs will coordinate investigations and prosecutions and share resources and expertise.

“I am thankful to these four partners for prioritizing interagency cooperation, and we welcome other state leaders to join us in this effort to ensure we work together to protect consumers and their data,” Rosenworcel said of the partnership.

“These strategic partnerships … will allow us to maximize our efforts to address risks arising from the misuse or mishandling of sensitive data we entrust with service providers and the continued threats posed by cybercriminals and foreign adversaries,” FCC Enforcement Bureau chief Loyaan Egal said.

The move means states that want to launch investigations into ISPs will get the FCC Enforcement Bureau staff's expertise, as well as help with things like subpoenas.

Rosenworcel pointed to the success of its new state AG partners in cracking down on robocalls, and looks to leverage that effort in policing ISP conduct when it comes to data protection, privacy and security.

The FCC’s participation will be coordinated through its Privacy and Data Protection Task Force.