FCC Settles With Mobile Carriers Over 911 Location Info Deadline

The FCC has reached "enforceable" agreements with the three top wireless carriers to start providing location information for 911 calls ASAP, resolving an Enforcement Bureau investigation into their request for extensions of the deadline to provide that potentially lifesaving information.

Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon have all agreed to provide "vertical" location information within the next seven days, which will help first responders locate 911 callers in multi-story buildings.

"Six years is too long to wait for 911 vertical location information that can save lives," said Rosenworcel. "These settlements accomplish what has evaded the agency for too long: they ensure that the FCC, public safety, and wireless carriers work together to immediately start delivering this information to first responders without further delay."

The FCC had adopted rules back in 2015 but gave providers until April 2021 to start complying in the largest markets.

All three had sought extensions of the April 3, 2021 deadline for providing the information in the top 25 markets, citing challenges related to COVID-19. The FCC launched an investigation into the providers and the deadlines and current capabilities to provide the information.

As a result of that investigation, the Enforcement Bureau reached settlements with the three requiring them to start providing the info, to implement a compliance plan with specific testing, reporting and public interest conditions, and to pay $100,000 apiece.