FCC Sets Deadline for Broadband Labels

The Federal Communications Commission has set the date by which the majority of U.S. internet service providers must display congressionally mandated broadband consumer labels.

The additional paperwork required from ISPs by the new labels has been vetted and approved by the Office of Management and Budget, clearing the way for deadlines to be set.

The majority of broadband carriers will have to display the labels by April 10, 2024. Smaller providers — with 100,000 or fewer subscribers — received 12 months beyond the OMB signoff of the rules, which came Tuesday (October 10), so their deadline will be October 10, 2024.

Providers must display the broadband labels at the point of sale — both online and in-store — in clear language about the cost and performance of their broadband service offerings.

Congress mandated the labels so consumers can better gauge just what kind of broadband service they are getting, including price, speed and quality. The FCC then came up with rules for the program, which it released in a Report and Order. Cable trade groups ACA Connects and NCTA–The Internet and Television Association filed their petition January 17. The rules were passed in November 2022.