FCC Sets Comment Dates on VoIP Truth in Billing

The Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau has announced the comment dates for its request to "refresh the record" on the FCC's truth in billing rules.

Specifically, the bureau is seeking comment on the suggestion it should extend those rules to providers of interconnected VoIP phone service, which is the IP-based phone service employed by many cable operators in their service bundles, and whether it should require phone bills to separate out government-mandated charges.

Comments are due Feb. 12 and reply comments March 13.