FCC Rebuffs Broadcast Efforts to Lower Regulatory Fees

Broadcasters did not get the breaks they were hoping for from the FCC when it comes to the fees they pay to the commission for the privilege of being regulated.

The FCC released an order Friday (Sept. 2) setting the fee schedule for 2022 and it did not include a price break for TV or radio.

The FCC supports itself on money collected from license holders including broadcasters, cable and satellite operators, telcos.

In addition to not getting the commission to start making Big Tech pay for FCC operations given how much they benefit from the use of unlicensed spectrum the FCC also oversees, broadcasters did not get a raft of other asks related to the fees.

Also: State Broadcasters Say FCC Fee Regime Is Illegal

Broadcasters had complained that their fees were going up by too much--13% from 2021 to 2022--without explanation, the FCC said, and should instead be reduced across the board, including because of "broadcasters’ longstanding special place in the fabric of American society."

For example, they have a public interest standard to adhere to that does not apply to their cable and satellite--and streaming--competitors, the last which are not regulated by the FCC, period. Broadcasters also pointed out that they don't charge for their service and argued they have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic since they lack that subscriber base to cushion the blow from lost ad revenues.

The FCC said it felt broadcasters' pain but were statutorily required to cover their costs so, given that zero-sum game, could not cut fees across the board for any fee category based on ability to pay or financial circumstances and so had to deny the request by the National Association of Broadcasters and others.

Other broadcaster asks that the FCC answered "no":

1) Broadcasters wanted the FCC to charge VHF stations less since after the transition to digital they were less valuable than UHFs because of signal limitations. The FCC said "there is nothing

inherent in VHF transmission that creates signal deficiencies,' and would not lower the fees, though it pointed out VHFs can apply for waivers to operate at higher powers.

2) Broadcasters wanted the FCC to stop basing fees on population, preferring to base it on the Nielsen DMA. The FCC said no, explaining: "We recognize that the population-based methodology increases fees for some licensees and reduces fees for others, but in the end the population-based metric better conforms with the actual service authorized here—broadcasting television to the American people."

3) Broadcasters asked that the FCC continue to exempt them from costs associated with the FCC's congressional mandate in the Broadband Data Act for a one-time expenditure to improve broadband mapping, which the FCC did in 2021, lowering broadcast fees by almost 9%. The FCC said that was a one-time-only deal, and pointed out that was why broadcasters' fee increased by almost 13% in 2022, when it would longer be getting that price break.

4) Broadcasters asked that the FCC increase from $1,000 to $1,200 the de minimis threshold for fee collection. Currently, the FCC has calculated that it will not collect from any broadcaster whose fee is $1,000 or less because it costs more that $1,000 in administrative fees to collect it. Broadcasters wanted that raised a smidge to $1,200, suggesting the FCC's costs had gone up. The FCC said it had checked, and they hadn't, even including some additional costs the FCC had suggested had done so (though the FCC did not concede those had) and said the collection cost was still not above $1,000. Again, it said no.

5) NAB had asked the FCC to reclassify some employees it said were working on broadband subsidies and that broadcasters should not have to bear any of their costs. The FCC declined, but in a small victory said how it calculates the fees associated with them needed to be adjusted.