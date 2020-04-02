FCC Proposes Expanding Video Description Mandate

The FCC is proposing to require 40 more markets (DMAs 61-100) to provide audio descriptions of video programming but also wants to know if the current pandemic changes any part of the equation.

Per the Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act of 2010 (CVAA), FCC rules currently require certain stations in the top 60 markets to provide that service to the blind and visually impaired.

A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking circulated by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to the other commissioners this week for a vote at the April 23 meeting would: