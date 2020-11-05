FCC Opening $100 Million Telehealth Pilot Program

The FCC said it will open up its Connected Care Pilot Program at noon on Nov. 6.



The program will provide up to $100 million from the FCC's Universal Service Fund to healthcare providers to defray the cost of remote healthcare.



The three-year program covers "(1) patient broadband Internet access services; (2) health care provider broadband data connections; (3) other connected care information services; and (4) certain network equipment." That equipment does not include end-user devices, however.



“In the past year, connectivity has become an increasingly critical component of delivering health care services in our country,” said FCC chairman Ajit Pai. “Spearheaded by commissioner [Brendan] Carr, our Connected Care Pilot Program explores how universal service support can provide next-level health care to our nation’s most vulnerable populations, including low-income Americans and veterans."