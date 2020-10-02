FCC Names New Chief Economist

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has named a new FCC chief economist.



Glenn Woruch, who has actually been on site since Sept. 25 in the FCC Office of Economics and Analytics, succeeds Dr. Jeffrey Prince in the post.



Woruch comes from the University of California-Berkeley, where he was adjunct professor emeritus.



The chief economist usually spends a year in the job.



“We are grateful to have Dr. Woroch join our team,” said Giulia McHenry, chief of the Office of Economics and Analytics. “His broad knowledge of the many economic issues that come before the Commission will provide important contributions to our work.”

