FCC Names Enforcement Bureau Field Director

Axel Rodriguez, a supervisor in the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology lab, has been named field director of the FCC's Enforcement Bureau.

In that post, he heads up the FCC's field office staff, who monitor potential interference, hunt down pirate radio stations, and investigate rule violations and communications restoration after disasters like hurricanes and fires.

“The work of our field offices is essential to meeting the FCC’s mission to ensure that the nation’s spectrum is put to good use,” said Rosemary Harold, chief of the Enforcement Bureau. He is also a former cyber warfare officer, communications director, and battalion signal officer in the U.S. military.

Rodriguez will oversee 13 field offices and their investigations.