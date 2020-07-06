Boizelle Named FCC Acting General Counsel

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has named Ashley Boizelle as FCC acting general counsel.

General Counsel Tom Johnson will be out on paternity leave starting July 13 through Sept. 4.

Boizelle has headed up the FCC's administrative law and litigation teams in her three years at the commission, which she joined from the office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in D.C.

Before that she clerked for Judge Sandra Ikuta of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Pai thanked Boizelle for stepping in and added a shout out to Tom and his wife, Katherine on the new addition, saying Johnson's new parenting job will be even more demanding and rewarding than his current one. Pai, who has two young children, has been doing some work/parenting balancing from home during the pandemic.