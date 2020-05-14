FCC: More ISPs Extend Connectivity Pledge Than Originally Pledged

The FCC said that over 750 ISPs have renewed the Keep Americans Connected pledge through June 10.

The pledge was initially supposed to expire May 12, but FCC chair Ajit Pai lst month asked ISPS to extend the pledge as many members of the public remain under orders to shelter-in-place in the face of COVID-19.

According to the FCC, since that request even more ISPs than made the initial pledge have signed on to the extended one.

The pledge is to:

(1) "not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

(2) "waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

(3) "open WiFi hotspots to any American who needs them."

"I am grateful to all who are working to keep Americans connected and those who continue to go above and beyond to help consumers during this pandemic," said Pai.

The FCC has also told consumers to call their ISP directly to talk about their specific circumstances and needs.

“ACA Connects members have been looking out for their customers and communities long before COVID-19, and all of them will continue to do so long afterward," said ACA Connects President Matt Polka. "It’s just the thing that ACA Connects members do. ACA Connects members extending the FCC’s ‘Keep Americans Connected’ Pledge is more proof of this point. In times of trouble, consumers can count on their local small broadband provider.

“ACA Connects, too, has reaffirmed the association’s endorsement of the Pledge through the June 30 extension period.”