FCC: Maui Communications Restoration Continues

Destroyed buildings and cars seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, in the wake of the Maui wildfires.

Cable service has been restored to about 10,000 customers in Maui since wildfires left more than 25,000 subs without service starting August 9.

That is according to the Federal Communications Commission’s latest tally drawn from network outage data provided by communications providers using the FCC’s Disaster Information Report System-Lite (DIRSLite). That system collects more “situation-specific’ data from communications providers.

The FCC said that at last report that 14,494 subscribers were without phone, TV or internet or a combination of those.

No TV stations reported being out of service as of August 18.

On the wireless internet front, cell service has made a big comeback on the devastated island, from hundreds of sites out of service for the first four days of the fires (August 9-12) to only 10% out as of August 18.

The FCC has granted various special temporary authorities to communications companies to aid in the service restoration. Those include granting T-Mobile use of the 6- and 11-GHz bands at four microwave backhaul sites and giving AT&T permission to use those frequencies for six such sites.

The Maui wildfires were reportedly among the deadliest in the nation in over 100 years.