FCC Makes Data Staff Changes

The FCC has named a permanent chief data and analytics officer and made other staffing changes to its data team as it prepares to collect better data on broadband availability.

Related: FCC Broadband DATA Act Rules Go Into Effect Sept. 17

Steve Rosenberg, who has been acting chief data and analytics officer since September 2019, gets the permanent post, continuing to work on implementation of the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act and Broadband DATA Act, which was Congress' mandate to collect better data. He joined the FCC in 2009 to work on the National Broadband Plan including quantifying broadband availability gaps. He has also been chief data officer for the Wireline Competition Bureau.

Anne Levine, will be deputy chief data officer and Chelsea Fallon will be chief of the data division, where Fallon has been working on implementing the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act and the Digital Opportunity Data Collection, the FCC's independent effort to collect better broadband data.

All of them will be based in the FCC's Office of Economics and Analytics.