FCC Labels Five Chinese Tech Companies Security Risks

The FCC has released its list of communications equipment and services deemed a national security threat and joining Huawei and ZTE, currently the poster companies for the FCC's effort to secure the network supply chain, are three other Chinese companies: Hytera Communications Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., and Dahua Technology Co.

The list was released by the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau Friday (March 12) and was mandated by Congress in the Secure Networks Act, part of an effort by the FCC and Congress to remove suspect tech from U.S. networks.

FCC subsidy money cannot be spent on new network buildouts that include technology or services from those companies.

The bureau said the list will be updated if and as needed.

"This list is a big step toward restoring trust in our communications networks," said acting chair Jessica Rosenworcel. "Americans are relying on our networks more than ever to work, go to school, or access healthcare, and we need to trust that these communications are safe and secure. This list provides meaningful guidance that will ensure that as next-generation networks are built across the country, they do not repeat the mistakes of the past or use equipment or services that will pose a threat to U.S. national security or the security and safety of Americans."