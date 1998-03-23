FCC Issues Tag-On EAS Notice

Just when you thought the Emergency Alerting System rules

were settled, out comes a further notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM).

Earlier this month, the Federal Communications Commission

said it was seeking comments on a new set of rules that would bar cable operators from

placing their emergency messages on top of any emergency information coming from

broadcasters.

So far, however, no executives have actually seen any

documentation beyond the press release, and one cable executive who is active on EAS

committees said the actual NPRM doesn't yet exist.

Regardless, cable's position is one of ambivalence, hinged

on cost implications and the need to understand how the FCC gauges the superiority of

emergency-alerting information coming from cable or broadcasters.

"I wouldn't say that we're for or against [prohibiting

cable systems from overriding a broadcast station's EAS messages]," said Steve

Effros, president of the Cable Telecommunications Association (CATA).

In some situations, it does make sense to provide customers

with emergency information from broadcast stations, particularly in cases of weather

dangers, Effros said, because local stations often carry more up-to-date and detailed

information than the EAS messages that cable operators receive and send on to customers.

"We have to look at what the costs would be and at

what the procedures and processes are to accomplish it," Effros added.

Technologically, placing emergency messages on some

channels but not others could be troublesome for EAS systems based on comb-generator

technology, said one cable executive familiar with the ongoing EAS situation, who asked to

speak on condition of anonymity until formalized comments are submitted to the FCC.

"It could get expensive," the executive said.

The FCC said in its announcement about the NPRM that it is

seeking information on any additional costs and equipment needed, as well as on who should

be responsible for those costs -- the cable operator or the broadcast station. It will

also entertain comments about the effects of the proposal on local franchise provisions.