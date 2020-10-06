FCC Issues Latest MVPD EEO Audit Letters

MVPDS should check out the following list to see whether they will have an EEO reporting audit to deal with.

The FCC sends out periodic audit letters to a random selection of MVPDs, with responses due Nov. 20.

Even systems too small to be under the EEO program requirements must respond to the letter with a list of their employees (EEO programs only apply to systems with more than six full-time employees.

The FCC annually audits about 5% of all MVPDs (and broadcast stations).

On the list released Tuesday (Oct. 6), Mediacom and Comcast topped the systems getting letters.