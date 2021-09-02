FCC Ida Update: Almost Half Million Broadband/Cable Subs Without Service

Almost half a million cable/broadband/voice subs are not being provided service in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida according to the FCC's most recent accounting.

The number of those not able to access service is even greater given the more than a million without power.

Louisiana has thee vast majority of those with 468,674 without either phone, TV or internet access or a combination of those, followed by 10,909 in Mississippi and 1,125 in Alabama.

Four TV stations report still being out of service, though some of those have continued to provide news and information via their Web sites. There were also 13 radio stations still off the air.

The data is based on the commission's voluntary outage reporting system (Disaster Information Reporting System [DIRS]). The information was as of Sept. 1.

No word from the FCC on any impact on communications from Wednesday's historic flooding in the New York/New Jersey area.