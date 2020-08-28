FCC Hopeful about Drone Spectrum Opportunities

The FCC has signaled absent some specific issue, flexible-use spectrum can be used to operate drones, but there is a "but."

Related: The Sky Is No Limit

That came in a report Thursday (Aug. 27) concluding that the 5030-5091 MHz band supports use of the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

"Absent specific restrictions in the spectrum allocation or service rules, current law does not prohibit UAS communications in the flexibleuse bands," the FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau said in the report. But it also said that UAS do have the potential to cause harmful interference.

“We are optimistic about the use of flexible-use bands to support UAS operations,” said Ron Repasi, acting chief of the Office of Engineering and Technology, in a statement. “However, we recognize that drone operations on flexible-use spectrum may raise interference issues for co-channel and adjacent-channel networks, so we recommend further work on using these bands for UAS."

Related: CNN Gets Drone Waiver for Crowds

The report was required by Congress in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018. Look for NTIA and the FAA to weigh in on the drone spectrum, said the bureau, since Congress mandated reports from them as well.