FCC Hands Out Bucks to Highest-Need Telehealth Areas
Agency still has more than $200 million of funds to allocate
The Federal Communications Commission said it has approved a first tranche of 62 telehealth applications for $41.98 million in its second round of funding for COVID-19 telehealth services.
In round one, the FCC allocated $200 million of CARES Act funding for 539 applications from 47 states, as well as the District of Columbia.
The money goes to healthcare providers, but then some of it is passed along to broadband service providers. That‘s because the funds can be used to pay for telecommunications and information services, as well as connected devices, so consumer technology companies also benefit from the program.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, access to health care has proven to be not only a national issue, but also a local issue, and it is imperative that every community is given the tools to access this care as safely and effectively as possible," said acting FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel.
She said the FCC factored in the hardest-hit and lowest-income areas, including tribal areas and previously unfunded states and territories, in deciding how to distribute the initial funds in the $249 million telehealth program mandated by Congress.
The next tranche will go to the next highest-scoring areas, in terms of need, until at least $150 million has been committed.
