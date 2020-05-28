FCC Hands Out Additional Telehealth Funding
The FCC has approved its eighth set of telehealth applications under Congress' $200 million COVID-19-related subsidy program in the CARES Act.
The 53 new approvals total an additional $18.22 million. To date, the FCC has approved $68.22 in funding for 185 healthcare providers in 38 states and D.C.
The latest approvals includes remote care in Texas, laptop computers and headsets for psychological services in New York, and internet service and software for substance abuse treatment in Nevada.
