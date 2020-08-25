FCC: Form 477 Data Due Next Week

The FCC is reminding broadband providers that their semi-annual form 477 reporting of broadband deployment is coming due soon.

The FCC's new Office of Economics and Analytics sent out a reminder Tuesday (Aug. 25) that data current through June 30 is due to the FCC by Sept. 1, adding that "accurate and timely submission of FCC Form 477 is mandatory for affected entities.

Carriers who don't make the deadline could be fined $500 per day until they do.

The FCC is revamping its broadband maps given widespread criticism of the accuracy of the form 477 data, but until then it is still relying on the form 477 data to gauge deployment, access and competition.