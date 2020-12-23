FCC Extends Some Filing Deadlines

Ho! Ho! hold that filing. The FCC is extending Dec. 24 filing deadlines essentially at the behest of the President.

That is due to President Trump's Dec. 11 executive order closing agencies and executive departments on Christmas Eve.

According to FCC rules, if a filing deadline falls on a holiday, which the executive order makes Dec. 24, they must be filed on the next business day, which would be Monday, Dec. 28.

The FCC said it also will not count Dec. 24 in computing some filing periods since it is now a commission holiday.

The FCC's C-Band auction will begin its holiday break Wednesday (Dec. 23) with only two rounds, then resume Monday, Jan. 4.