FCC Creates Emergency Broadband Benefit Website

The FCC is reaching out to people and organizations who can help it get out the word on the $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Congress has allocated to to help low-income households stay connected during the pandemic.

The commission has created a website where those folks can sign up to spread the word. That word is that up to $50 per month ($75 on tribal lands) is available for broadband service and devices to "work remotely or find jobs, access critical healthcare services, and keep students connected to the classroom."

The website is essentially a sign-up sheet for those willing to promote the program's availability.

“We all have a part to play in this effort,” acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel said in a statement. “I hope every one of you will join us as we seek to raise awareness about this opportunity to get more of us connected.”

The FCC will also use the website as a resource for industry and consumers on the latest information on the program.

The FCC has until the end of the month to come up with rules and procedures for handing out the money.