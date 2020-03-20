FCC Closes 'Open Window' In-Person Filing

The FCC is no longer accepting hand-delivered filings at the "open window" counter of its D.C. headquarters due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The FCC hasn't been allowing visitors since March 12, but had been allowing drop-offs of documents by stakeholders.

The FCC recommends electronic filing, but will accept confidential filings on paper via various delivery systems--UPS, FexEx, Express Mail.

The FCC said that anyone unable to meet a filing deadline due to the closure can request a waiver.

"This is a temporary measure that will remain in effect for the foreseeable future and is being taken to help protect the health and safety of our employees, and to mitigate or slow the transmission of COVID-19 within the community," the FCC said.