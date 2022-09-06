FCC Chief Jessica Rosenworcel Names Brad Berry as Diversity Adviser

Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel has named Brad Berry senior adviser for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Berry will work with the FCC’s Task Force to Prevent Digital Discrimination, which is headed up by D'wana Terry and Sanford Williams, who are special advisers to Rosenworcel, and Alejandro Roark, chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau.

A former general counsel of the NAACP, most recently Berry was VP of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law (opens in new tab).

Rosenworcel also announced that Deena Shetler has been named deputy chief of staff for administration. Shetler has been the deputy chief of the Office of Economics and Analytics. Shetler also brings experience at the National Telecommunications & Information Administration — which oversees government spectrum use, among many other things — and the U.S. Justice Department. ■