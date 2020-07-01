FCC Awards More Telehealth Dollars
The FCC has issued its 13th batch of telehealth funding approvals.
The FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau Wednesday (July 1) approved 70 more applications for COVID-19-related funds for equipment and connectivity services totaling $31.63 million.
The FCC is no longer accepting applications, saying those in the hopper already would more than exhaust the $200 million Congress allocated for the program in the CARES Act.
So far, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program has approved 514 applications over 46 states and Washington, D.C., for a total $189.27 million.
The money goes to healthcare providers for everything from laptops, tablets and phones to remote monitoring platforms, videoconferencing equipment and network upgrades.
