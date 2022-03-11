FCC Authorizes $640 Billion in Rural Broadband Subsidies

With the National Telecommunications & Information Administration getting most of the attention for its role in overseeing more than $40 billion in infrastructure broadband subsidies, the Federal Communications Commission is reminding digital divide watchers that it is already handing out billions.



The FCC said it has authorized another $640 million in Rural Digital Opportunity Fund broadband monies to help close the rural digital divide in 26 states. There were also some defaulted bids, meaning those census blocks will be eligible for other broadband subsidy programs, like those being overseen by NTIA, which includes the Administration's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program (BEAD).



It has so far authorized $4.7 billion to almost 300 providers in 47 states to connect over 2.5 million locations.



The FCC has yet to finish revamping the broadband availability maps that would help the agency better target the funds, but chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel did create a Rural Broadband Accountability Plan (RBAP) to monitor compliance with FCC program rules, including improved audit and verification. ■