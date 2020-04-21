FCC Approves More Telehealth Subsidies

The FCC has approved another $3.71 million in telehealth funding from the $200 million program authorized by Congress in the CARES Act COVID-19 relief legislation.

The FCC has approved five more applications from health providers in states hard hit by the virus, including New York, Michigan, Florida and California. It is the second tranche of money the FCC has handed out, now totalling 11 applications approved and $6.94 million.

“Telehealth is proving to be an invaluable resource to treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic,” said FCC chair Pai in announcing the latest funding.

The FCC only began accepting applications for the money April 13.

Among the recipients are NYU Langone Health, for telehealth services in operating rooms and conference rooms converted into ICUs and the University of Michigan Hospital, in Ann Arbor, for remote monitoring of high-risk COVID-19 patients and expanded video visits for in-home patients.